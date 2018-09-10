Has Nitish Kumar​ joined hands with BJP to terrorise people of Bihar, asks Tejashwi Yadav

By UNI

PATNA: Amid growing crime graph and incidents of mob lynching, leader of the opposition in Bihar assembly Tejashwi Yadav today asked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar whether he had joined hands with BJP to terrorise people of the state.

Mr Yadav tweeted, "there is anarchy all along in Bihar. Kidnappings, rapes, murders and incidents of mob lynching have increased alarmingly which reflected total collapse of law and order in the state".

Even office of the Chief Minister of Bihar was not exception to rising corruption in the state as employees and officials posted there did not hesitate in demanding graft from those who approached them for any work, he remarked.

Leader of the opposition said, "Has Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar joined hands with BJP to terrorise the people as there was total collapse of law and order in the state. Mr Kumar did not hesitate to insult the mandate by joining hands with BJP and assured the people of Bihar that double engine government would work for accelerated growth of the state but nothing is visible till now."

It appeared that Mr Kumar had struck a deal with BJP to join hands and it must be made public by him, he demanded.