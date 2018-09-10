Home Nation

Has Nitish Kumar​ joined hands with BJP to terrorise people of Bihar, asks Tejashwi Yadav

It appeared that Mr Kumar had struck a deal with BJP to join hands and it must be made public by him, Tejashwi Yadav demanded.

Published: 10th September 2018 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar assembly Tejashwi Yadav (File | EPS)

By UNI

PATNA: Amid growing crime graph and incidents of mob lynching, leader of the opposition in Bihar assembly Tejashwi Yadav today asked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar whether he had joined hands with BJP to terrorise people of the state.

Mr Yadav tweeted, "there is anarchy all along in Bihar. Kidnappings, rapes, murders and incidents of mob lynching have increased alarmingly which reflected total collapse of law and order in the state".

Even office of the Chief Minister of Bihar was not exception to rising corruption in the state as employees and officials posted there did not hesitate in demanding graft from those who approached them for any work, he remarked.

Leader of the opposition said, "Has Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar joined hands with BJP to terrorise the people as there was total collapse of law and order in the state. Mr Kumar did not hesitate to insult the mandate by joining hands with BJP and assured the people of Bihar that double engine government would work for accelerated growth of the state but nothing is visible till now."

It appeared that Mr Kumar had struck a deal with BJP to join hands and it must be made public by him, he demanded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tejashwi Yadav Nitish Kumar Bihar BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Akshay Kumar | PTI
‘Khiladi’ of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar turns 51
Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu on a poster for 'Manmarziyaan'.
Performed my most liberating character in ‘Manmarziyaan’: Taapsee Pannu
Gallery
North Korea staged a huge military parade on Sunday to mark its 70th anniversary as a nation but held back its most advanced missiles and devoted nearly half of the parade to civilian efforts to build the domestic economy. | Associated Press
North Korea holds anniversary parade sans ballistic missiles
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed