Home Nation

Hatred being spread in country under PM Modi's rule: Rahul Gandhi

Taking a dig at Modi, he said the PM often says that what has happened in the last four years of his rule has not happened in 70 years is actually true.

Published: 10th September 2018 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi during 'Bharat Bandh' protest against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi Monday Sept 10 2018. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi Monday alleged that hatred was being spread and the country being divided under the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also said that a united opposition will defeat the BJP in the next Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a protest rally at Ramlila grounds here organised by the Congress and joined by other opposition parties over fuel price hike, Gandhi also questioned the silence of PM Modi on fuel prices and the Rafale fighter jet deal.

Taking a dig at Modi, he said the PM often says that what has happened in the last four years of his rule has not happened in 70 years is actually true.

"Hatred is being spread, one Indian is fighting the other, the country is being divided," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi PM Modi Bharat Bandh Fuel Prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'The Front Runner' tells the story of the fall 30 years ago of U.S. Senator Gary Hart, played by Hugh Jackman, over allegations of an affair.
  Sex, politics, media converge in 'The Front Runner'
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan | Instagram
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan collects 'Meryl Streep Award for Excellence'
Gallery
North Korea staged a huge military parade on Sunday to mark its 70th anniversary as a nation but held back its most advanced missiles and devoted nearly half of the parade to civilian efforts to build the domestic economy. | Associated Press
North Korea holds anniversary parade sans ballistic missiles
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed