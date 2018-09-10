Jumbos trample boy to death in Jharkhand

RANCHI: A 12-year-old boy was trampled to death by a herd of elephants in Barobing village, Ramgarh district of Jharkhand on Monday.

Police said the herd, roaming in the region for the last three days, has also damaged several houses in the area last night.

"When the news spread in the area that the herd of elephants has been roaming beside the village, the villagers rushed there to see them. Some of them even pelted stones on the herd, which made the jumbos angry," said Officer in Charge of Rajrappa Police Station Kamlesh Paswan.

While most the villagers fled to safety, 12-year-old Chitranjan Mahto was trampled by the herd, added officials.