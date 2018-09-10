Home Nation

Jumbos trample boy to death in Jharkhand

Police said the herd, roaming in the region for the last three days, has also damaged several houses in the area last night.

Published: 10th September 2018 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

RANCHI: A 12-year-old boy was trampled to death by a herd of elephants in Barobing village, Ramgarh district of Jharkhand on Monday.

Police said the herd, roaming in the region for the last three days, has also damaged several houses in the area last night.

"When the news spread in the area that the herd of elephants has been roaming beside the village, the villagers rushed there to see them. Some of them even pelted stones on the herd, which made the jumbos angry," said Officer in Charge of Rajrappa Police Station Kamlesh Paswan.

While most the villagers fled to safety, 12-year-old Chitranjan Mahto was trampled by the herd, added officials. 

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jharkhand elephant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
Petrol should not be sold at more than Rs 40 per litre: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister for IT and Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad . (File photo| PTI)
Will Rahul Gandhi take responsibility of child’s death in Bihar amid bandh: BJP
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike