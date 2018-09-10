Home Nation

Kid dies on way to hospital in Bihar as bandh supporters block ambulance

The girl, who was in a serious condition due to a high viral fever, was being taken to Jehanabad Sadar Hospital from her home in Belaganj in Gaya district, said sources.

Published: 10th September 2018 02:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

Baby

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By Anand S T Das
Express News Service

PATNA: A sick two-year-old girl being rushed to a hospital in Bihar’s Jehanabad died on the way on Monday as the ambulance she was in was allegedly stuck in an impenetrable jam caused by protesters enforcing Bharat Bandh.

Sources said the toddler died in the ambulance as the vehicle could not move ahead due to the jam. The girl’s devastated parents said their requests to the protesters to make room for the ambulance’s passage fell on deaf ears.

Jehanabad SDO Paritosh Kumar, however, denied that the girl’s death was caused due to the Bharat Bandh protests. “The baby girl’s death is not related to the bandh or a traffic jam. Her relatives had left late from their home,” said Kumar.

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed Congress and other Opposition parties over the girl’s death. “Everyone has a right to protest, but what is happening today? Petrol pumps and buses are being set ablaze, putting lives to risk. A child died after an ambulance was stuck in the protests in Bihar’s Jehanabad. Who is responsible?” he asked at a news conference.

The bandh, organised by the Opposition parties in protest against the soaring fuel prices, hit normal life across Bihar. Over a dozen trains were halted on the tracks by the protesters, who also blocked national and state highways by burning tyres and staging demonstrations.

Workers and leaders of RJD, Congress, HAM, JAP and the Left parties took to the streets in Patna and other towns across Bihar to enforce the bandh. The bandh supporters vandalised buses, cars and two-wheelers seen running on the roads. Clashes with police were reported from several places.

Private schools across Bihar remained closed. Government schools and offices witnessed thin attendance.

