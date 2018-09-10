Lalit Kala Akademi to focus on tribal art forms in upcoming Tripura centre

Ritwika Mitra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Lalit Kala Akademi under the Ministry of Culture will tie up with the Ministry of Tribal Affairs to focus on bringing dying tribal art forms of the Northeast to its upcoming regional centre in Tripura. “We have held a meeting with the chief minister’s office in Tripura. We have inspected a spot for the regional centre in Agartala.

“There is a blueprint now and we will finalise it soon. The regional centre will focus on tribal art forms. We are tying up with the Ministry of Tribal Affairs to work out the modalities of the project,” said Uttam Pacharne, chairperson, Lalit Kala Akademi.

The other regional centres are being planned in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. The project will involve cultural mapping of different visual art forms predominant in the Northeast states, including paintings, masks, artefacts, to present the diverse culture that the states represent. The gallery and exhibitions at the regional centre will encourage work from small-scale tribal artisans to contribute their work to the centre.

“The idea is to work for the development of tribal communities by promoting their art forms and work through the centre. The project will also help revive the dying art and culture of the tribal population,” said Pacharne.