National Herald Case: Manmohan Singh 'complicit', says BJP

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Armed with the Delhi High Court ruling vis-a-vis IT tax case involving Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, the BJP on Monday stepped up attack against the 'first family' of grand old party and went onto describe them as a "family of corrupts and a family that conspires".

BJP spokesman Sambit Patra said in fact, time has come for Rahul Gandhi to "surrender" before the country and explain why after so much of defalcation "you can give a call for Bharat Bandh".

The BJP also sought to drag former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh also in this case.

Mr Patra even claimed "Dr Manmohan Singh, it appears even you are complicit in this case".

"Why this happened that the assessment made by Income Tax department in 2011-12 for Young India was shown only Rs 68 lakh. But after reassessment, it has come to light that it pertains to more than Rs 154 crore," he said.

"The whole family is known now as a family that cheats, a family that goes for tax evasion, a family of corrupts and a family that conspires against the law of the land," BJP spokesman Patra told reporters here at the party headquarters within hours the Delhi High Court rejecting the writ petitions of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

The Income Tax Department in March 2018 served notices to the Gandhis saying that their tax filings of 2011-12 will be 'reviewed'.

The Congress leaders had challenged the notice.

The BJP welcomed the verdict and dubbed the development as a "very big win" in fight against corruption.

"This is a very big victory in fight against corruption unleashed by the Modi government".

Mr Patra said it is ironical that in this tax evasion case while Rahul and Sonia Gandhi have been served with notices, Robert Vadra too has got a notice on similar tax evasion matter with regard the Skylite case.

"Look at irony for people who for long had a sense of entitlement to the powers in India and how they were looting the country, all that stands exposed in the Delhi High Court today," Mr Patra said.

The BJP spokesman said Rahul Gandhi himself had looted Rs 5,000 crore of "public money" and he is out on bail.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rightly said the Congress party and the first family is on BAIL-gaadi," he remarked.

"Those who sold the conscience and after looting the country, they called for Bharat Bandh today," he said, adding the same people "had deliberately given a call for the Bharat Bandh, because they knew the National Herald case was on and the verdict was expected today".

"The Gandhi family including Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, they knew very well that today they are going to lose the case in Delhi High Court and that is the reason as to why today was a day they had given the call for Bharat Bandh," Mr Patra said.

In this context, he lamented that a young girl died in Bihar as the ambulance could not reach on time.

He accused Congress President of 'concealing' the income of Young India in 2011.

"Rahul Gandhi also indulged in corruption when he concealed that he was director of Young India," he claimed.

Mr Patra said that last month during the hearing, even the judges remarked that Young India case appeared to be a 'nice conduit'.

Giving certain details of how the AJL and Young India business operated, he said "crores have been looted".

"This family has hatched a conspiracy that you cannot even think," he alleged.