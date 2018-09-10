Home Nation

Opposition's Bharat Bandh against rising fuel prices begins in West Bengal

The ruling Trinamool Congress had expressed support on the issues, including the depreciation of the rupee, but said it was against a bandh.

Published: 10th September 2018 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

KOLKATA: A 'Bharat Bandh' called by the Congress and various opposition parties to protest a hike in fuel prices is underway in the city and the suburbs amidst strict measures by the West Bengal government.

The ruling Trinamool Congress had expressed support on the issues, including the depreciation of the rupee, but said it was against a bandh.

The Congress has called the bandh for six hours from 9 am, while the CPI(M)-led Left Front called a 12-hour bandh starting from 6 am.

Almost all schools and colleges were open with the scheduled examinations underway and the office-goers were seen rushing to office.

Train services were also normal.

A senior official of the Kolkata Traffic Police, when contacted, said all measures have been taken to ensure that normal life was not impacted by the bandh.

"We will take strict action against those who will try to hamper normal life, put up blockades, try to stop people from going to their work or open their business enterprises. We have employed enough officers for the purpose. Hope everything will be fine," he said.

Bandh supporters protested on the railway tracks at Jadavpur station which was, however, withdrawn after commuters started protesting.

Additional police personnel were deployed in the state to ensure that there was no disruption or violence in connection with the bandh call.

State transport undertakings will run more buses than usual to ensure that commuters are not inconvenienced, senior state minister Partha Chatterjee had announced Sunday.

The state government had issued a circular asking all government employees to attend office on Monday.

All the state government offices will remain open Monday and show-cause notices will be issued to the absent employees.

Leave will be granted only on the grounds of hospitalisation and family bereavement, the government circular had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bharat Bandh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'The Front Runner' tells the story of the fall 30 years ago of U.S. Senator Gary Hart, played by Hugh Jackman, over allegations of an affair.
  Sex, politics, media converge in 'The Front Runner'
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan | Instagram
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan collects 'Meryl Streep Award for Excellence'
Gallery
North Korea staged a huge military parade on Sunday to mark its 70th anniversary as a nation but held back its most advanced missiles and devoted nearly half of the parade to civilian efforts to build the domestic economy. | Associated Press
North Korea holds anniversary parade sans ballistic missiles
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed