Opposition's Bharat Bandh against rising fuel prices evokes mixed response in J-K

By IANS

JAMMU/SRINAGAR: A day-long Bharat Bandh or nationwide shutdown called by the Congress and Left parties to protest rising fuel prices evoked a mixed response in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

In Jammu, Congress activists protested in R.S. Pura area while shops, public transport, businesses and educational institutions functioned normally in the city.

In Srinagar and other district headquarters of the Kashmir Valley, there was no response to the shutdown.

Residents, however, expressed anger at the rising prices.

"Petrol prices have touched a record high. Even using my scooter has become a luxury," said Irfan Bhat, a government employee.

Another resident said: "One has to plan in advance whether to go to social functions in his vehicle or not."