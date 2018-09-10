Pakistan troops violate ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir by opening firing towards an Indian post in Karnah area in Kupwara district, officials said Monday.

However, no casualties have been reported so far, the officials said.

The Pakistani troops from Ziarat post opened firing with small arms at Indian Army's Black Rock post at 8.00 pm on Sunday, defence officials said.

"In retaliation, Indian Army at Black Rock also fired on Pakistani post. The firing was going on from both sides," the officials said.

They said no injury has been reported so far.