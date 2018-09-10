Home Nation

Prashant Kishor not to campaign for any party in 2019

Election strategist Prashant Kishore on Sunday said he would not campaign for anyone in the 2019 elections as he wants to go back to the grassroots.

Published: 10th September 2018 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 03:42 AM   |  A+A-

Prashant Kishor

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Electoral strategist Prashant Kishor on Sunday said that he won’t be “personally” campaigning for any party in the 2019 general elections and also dismissed rumours that he won’t be jumping into active politics. Kishor who is these days busy with his own venture, IPAC, speaking to media for the first time, in a freewheeling conversation with veteran journalist Sankarshan Thakur, said, “In 2019, you will not find Prashant Kishor campaigning for anyone in the way I have been doing for the last four or five years.

But there is a difference between me and Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC).” IPAC, which is founded by Kishor, as their website describes, is a ‘cross-party advocacy group which endeavors to support the election of visionary, progressive and inclusive leaders to public offices.”

Giving his reason for taking a backseat from electoral life, Kishor said, “For the last two years I have been trying to get our of this domain. I had told my colleagues that I would be quitting post UP (elections).” Kishor has worked as the electoral strategist for many parties.

He started off with the then CM Modi for the 2012 Gujarat Assembly Elections and went on work with Modi for 2014 elections too. He has been currently working for the YSRCP in AP. However, “if I choose to come back, PM Narendra Modi will be more than welcoming,” Kishor said, hinting at his close ties with the Prime Minister.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Prashant Kishor campaign 2019 general elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality