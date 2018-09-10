Prashant Kishor not to campaign for any party in 2019

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Electoral strategist Prashant Kishor on Sunday said that he won’t be “personally” campaigning for any party in the 2019 general elections and also dismissed rumours that he won’t be jumping into active politics. Kishor who is these days busy with his own venture, IPAC, speaking to media for the first time, in a freewheeling conversation with veteran journalist Sankarshan Thakur, said, “In 2019, you will not find Prashant Kishor campaigning for anyone in the way I have been doing for the last four or five years.

But there is a difference between me and Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC).” IPAC, which is founded by Kishor, as their website describes, is a ‘cross-party advocacy group which endeavors to support the election of visionary, progressive and inclusive leaders to public offices.”

Giving his reason for taking a backseat from electoral life, Kishor said, “For the last two years I have been trying to get our of this domain. I had told my colleagues that I would be quitting post UP (elections).” Kishor has worked as the electoral strategist for many parties.

He started off with the then CM Modi for the 2012 Gujarat Assembly Elections and went on work with Modi for 2014 elections too. He has been currently working for the YSRCP in AP. However, “if I choose to come back, PM Narendra Modi will be more than welcoming,” Kishor said, hinting at his close ties with the Prime Minister.