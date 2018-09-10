Home Nation

Regional centre to focus on tribal art forms

The project will also help revive the dying art and culture of the tribal population,” said Pacharne.

Published: 10th September 2018 01:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Lalit Kala Akademi under the Ministry of Culture will tie up with the Ministry of Tribal Affairs to focus on bringing dying tribal art forms of the Northeast to its upcoming regional centre in Tripura. “We have held a meeting with the chief minister’s office in Tripura. We have inspected a spot for the regional centre in Agartala.

“There is a blueprint now and we will finalise it soon. The regional centre will focus on tribal art forms. We are tying up with the Ministry of Tribal Affairs to work out the modalities of the project,” said Uttam Pacharne, chairperson, Lalit Kala Akademi.

The other regional centres are being planned in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. The project will involve cultural mapping of different visual art forms predominant in the Northeast states, including paintings, masks, artefacts, to present the diverse culture that the states represent. The gallery and exhibitions at the regional centre will encourage work from small-scale tribal artisans to contribute their work to the centre.

“The idea is to work for the development of tribal communities by promoting their art forms and work through the centre. The project will also help revive the dying art and culture of the tribal population,” said Pacharne.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality