Voters hate being taken for granted: Omar Abdullah on Amit Shah's 'BJP will rule for next 50 years' remark

Published: 10th September 2018 12:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 12:12 AM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah (Photo | File/PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Sunday took a dig at BJP president Amit Shah over his remarks that the saffron party would remain in power for the next 50 years.

"If there's one thing I know about voters it's that they hate being taken for granted & almost always punish arrogance," Omar wrote on Twitter.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was reacting to the Bharatiya Janata Party chief's remarks at the party's national executive meet in New Delhi.

"Shah told party workers that the BJP will win the 2019 elections because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hard work and then no one can dethrone the party for the next 50 years," Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad informed.

