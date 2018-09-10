Home Nation

Will not allow India to be safe destination for illegal infiltrators: BJP chief Amit Shah

Shah said opposition parties did not show courage to stand to protect the rights of the people of Assam and the country due to their 'vote bank politics'.

Published: 10th September 2018 12:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 12:52 AM   |  A+A-

BJP chief Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Modi government will not allow India to be a "safe destination" for infiltrators, BJP president Amit Shah said Sunday, asserting that it has started efforts to identify the Rohingya people living illegally in the country and will make arrangements for their deportation.

The party's national executive passed Shah's statement, which speaks of illegal immigrants in Assam and other states, on the issue of the National Register of Citizens exercise in the northeastern state.

He said the NRC process in Assam is necessary for India's safety and for preserving the state's economic, cultural and political rights.

Lashing out at opposition parties for their criticism of the BJP on the issue, he said when in power they had accepted that crores of illegal immigrants have been living in Assam and other states and that they understand the seriousness of this problem.

No country in the world allows infiltrators to live on its land but opposition parties did not show courage to stand to protect the rights of the people of Assam and the country due to their "vote bank politics", he said.

"They are seen today to be standing with illegal infiltrators," he said.

Bharatiya Janata Party has made it clear that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not allow India to be a safe destination for illegal infiltrators, his statement said.

"Every infiltrator will be identified and they will be deported after being stripped of their citizenship. The government has started a process to identify Rohingyas in many cities of the country. Appropriate arrangements will be made for their deportation," Shah said.

He also reiterated his party's support to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, saying minorities such as Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs and Christians living in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan should be given shelter in India if they are persecuted.

Infiltration into Assam had begun before Independence and continued afterwards, the BJP chief said, adding that it continued because various governments did not have the will to tackle the challenge.

A historic agitation went on between 1979-85 against it and the BJP had supported their demands since its inception in 1980, he said.

The Modi government is committed to preserve the interests of the people of Assam and will ensure that no Indian citizen loses his or her citizenship.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amit Shah BJP Assam Assam NRC Rohingya refugees

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality