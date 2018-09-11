All 8723 habitations of Tripura to get potable water soon: DWS Minister Sudip Roy Barman

By UNI

AGARTALA: The state government is embarking into a plan to ensure water supply to each of the household of Tripura by next couple of years and all 8723 rural habitations would be provided potable water soon, said Minister of Drinking Water and Sanitation Sudip Roy Barman here today.

Explaining success of BJP-IPFT government in last six months, Roy Barman said as on date only 16 distant and hilly villages of the state are remain uncovered with drinking water facility because of non-availability of natural sources of water in the locations.

However, he pointed out that the department has prioritised adoption of latest technology for drilling and development of deep tube wells by mapping hydro-geo-morphology, steps have been taken to make all existing drinking water supply sources functional and to go for large scale rainwater harvesting structure across inconvenient locations.

Currently, 6125 habitations of the state have been fully covered with drinking water while 2582 habitations have been tagged as partly covered; Roy Barman said adding that the department has decided to implement three innovative projects - Lungtherik under Jampui hill block, Betbagan under Ambassa block and Lalmohan Para under Manu block.

"A project aimed at supplying purified water to all the localities in rural area was submitted before the central government. The project comprises installation of 879 deep tube wells, building of 43 groundwater treatment plants and laying of 5798 km," he said.

If the project amounting to Rs 1519. 15 crore is sanctioned, the department will undertake works to implement the project, he said adding that the department is committed to supply drinking water to each hamlet or habitations of the state.