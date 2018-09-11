Home Nation

All 8723 habitations of Tripura to get potable water soon: DWS Minister Sudip Roy Barman

The state government is embarking into a plan to ensure water supply to each of the household of Tripura by next couple of years.

Published: 11th September 2018 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

By UNI

AGARTALA: The state government is embarking into a plan to ensure water supply to each of the household of Tripura by next couple of years and all 8723 rural habitations would be provided potable water soon, said Minister of Drinking Water and Sanitation Sudip Roy Barman here today.

Explaining success of BJP-IPFT government in last six months, Roy Barman said as on date only 16 distant and hilly villages of the state are remain uncovered with drinking water facility because of non-availability of natural sources of water in the locations.

However, he pointed out that the department has prioritised adoption of latest technology for drilling and development of deep tube wells by mapping hydro-geo-morphology, steps have been taken to make all existing drinking water supply sources functional and to go for large scale rainwater harvesting structure across inconvenient locations.

Currently, 6125 habitations of the state have been fully covered with drinking water while 2582 habitations have been tagged as partly covered; Roy Barman said adding that the department has decided to implement three innovative projects - Lungtherik under Jampui hill block, Betbagan under Ambassa block and Lalmohan Para under Manu block.

"A project aimed at supplying purified water to all the localities in rural area was submitted before the central government. The project comprises installation of 879 deep tube wells, building of 43 groundwater treatment plants and laying of 5798 km," he said.

If the project amounting to Rs 1519. 15 crore is sanctioned, the department will undertake works to implement the project, he said adding that the department is committed to supply drinking water to each hamlet or habitations of the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sudip Roy Barman Tripura

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Twinkle Khanna (Courtesy: Instagram)
I am not a feminist icon: Twinkle Khanna
Sussanne Khan visits Sonali Bendre in New York
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike