BJP leadership adopting double standard on Ram temple issue: Pravin Togadia

By PTI

MATHURA: Accusing the BJP leadership of adopting double standard on the Ram temple issue, Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP) president Pravin Togadia said Tuesday that the party doesn't have any moral right to remain in power if it cannot fulfil its promise of constructing the temple in Ayodhya.

Togadia, who launched AHP after his ouster from the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said if the could bring in a legislation to ban instant triple talaq, why can't it do so in case of the Ram temple.

He has demanded that Parliament pass a law to facilitate the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

On the government's "proactive" move on the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, he said, "When the issue pertains to SC/ST Act, Modiji remembers Parliament, whereas in case of Ram temple he forgets Parliament and remember court.

" The central government recently brought in a legislation to overturn a Supreme Court order putting safeguards on arrests under the SC/ST Act.

The Supreme Court is currently hearing pleas on the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

Togadia said the government is giving the alibi of pendency of the case in the Supreme Court, but the fact is Modi does not want to construct the temple.

He said that hundreds of activists of his organisation would march to Ayodhya on October 21 for the construction of the Ram temple.

On the Rafale deal, he said, "The people of the country have every right to know how the cost of Rafale fighter jet has gone up." Togadia said the BJP has now gone the Congress way and defectors from the Congress and other parties are enjoying full facility, while the real worker of the party is ignored.

Togadia was here to attend a party meet.