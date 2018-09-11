Home Nation

Congress slams Modi, Tamil Nadu for releasing Rajiv Gandhi’s killers

Miffed over the proposed release of the killers of former prime minister late Rajiv Gandhi, the Congress slammed PM Modi and the Tamil Nadu government for playing politics over terrorism. 

By Amit Agnihotri
NEW DELHI: Miffed over the proposed release of the killers of former prime minister late Rajiv Gandhi, the Congress slammed PM Modi and the Tamil Nadu government for playing politics over terrorism. 

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said: “How can the BJP and its friend AIADMK set the terrorists who killed the former prime minister free? This is anti-national and the country will decide on the move.” 

The Congress leader also wondered if the duty of the state was to protect or punish the terrorists. “The BJP is playing soft on terrorism. These terrorists were punished by the Supreme Court and never pardoned. It is time to show that the Modi government was shielding terrorists,” Surjewala said.

