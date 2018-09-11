Home Nation

Fever claims 36 lives in last 15 days in Uttar Pradesh districts

The state government has constituted three teams of doctors to look into the cases in Bareilly and Badaun.

Published: 11th September 2018

By PTI

BAREILLY/LUCKNOW: At least 36 persons in Bareilly and adjoining Badaun districts of Uttar Pradesh have succumbed to fever in the last 15 days, officials said Tuesday.

The state government has constituted three teams of doctors to look into the cases in Bareilly and Badaun, UP DG (Health) Padmakar Singh told reporters in Bareilly.

"Twenty persons have died in the past 15 days due to fever in Bareilly district," Chief Medical Officer, Bareilly, Vineet Kumar said.

"In the past 15 days, fever has claimed 16 lives in Badaun district," CMO, Badaun, Manjeet Singh said.

In Lucknow, Director, Medical and Health (communicable diseases) Mithilesh Chaturvedi said, "A five-member team of the central government has also reached Bareilly.

Preventive and remedial actions have been initiated in both the districts of the northern state".

He said camps have been set up in the districts and medical tests were being carried out using rapid diagnostic techniques.

Necessary medicines are also being distributed and fogging and spraying of larvacides have been undertaken, officials added.

