By PTI

SRINAGAR: Unidentified militants Monday night shot dead a man here in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

They fired upon Abdul Ahad Ganie (42) at the Babademb area of the city here, a police official said.

He said Ganie, a resident of Sheikh Pora Lolab area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, died on the spot.

His body was shifted to a police control room hospital here, the official said.

He said a hunt has been launched to nab the assailants.