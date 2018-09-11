Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh: Three Congress men held for blackening PM Modi's image during 'bharat bandh'

The Congress workers had allegedly blackened Modi's image on a hoarding put up at a petrol pump in Mhow, police said.

Published: 11th September 2018 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

PTI9_10_2018_000211B

Congress party workers set a scooter on fire during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike in Jabalpur, Monday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

INDORE: Three Congress workers were Tuesday arrested for allegedly blackening the picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Mhow town in the district during the 'Bharat bandh' called by the party on Monday, police said.

The Congress workers had allegedly blackened Modi's image on a hoarding put up at a petrol pump in Mhow, police said.

The Congress had called a nationwide 'bandh' against the rising fuel prices.

Those arrested have been identified as Pappu Khan, Ankit Dholi and Saurabh Borasi, Additional Superintendent of Police Nagendra Singh told PTI.

"These Congress workers were part of the protesters, who created a ruckus at a petrol pump in RCM area of Mhow town, 25-kms from the district headquarters, during the bandh," he said.

The protesters climbed a ladder and blackened the picture of the prime minister on a hoarding at the petrol pump, Singh added.

"The protesters are accused of trying to damage the property of the petrol pump owner during their attempts to forcibly shut the establishment. They also tried to hurt the dignity of the constitutional post of the prime minister," he said.

Singh said the accused are booked under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).

At least five more persons are suspected to be involved in the act, he said adding that the police are trying to identify those accused by going through the CCTV footage.

Local BJP leaders had held a protest in front of the police against the incident of blackening of Modi's poster.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bharat Bandh Pm Modi Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Documentary Nae Pasaran explores Scottish workers' boycott over Chile coup
Quincy Jones documentary debuts at Toronto Film Festival
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival