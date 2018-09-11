Home Nation

Minor girl immolates self after being raped in Uttar Pradesh

The girl's father said that the incident took place on Friday night, but the girl did not reveal the same to her family.

Published: 11th September 2018 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Rape

Image used for representational purpose only

By ANI

ALIGARH: A minor girl immolated herself two days after she was allegedly raped in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. Two people have been arrested in the connection.

The girl's father said that the incident took place on Friday night, but the girl did not reveal the same to her family.

"She went outside the house for defecating, when two men took her way and raped her. Later on Monday she poured kerosene oil and set herself ablaze," said the father of the deceased.

The girl was immediately rushed to the hospital where she died. An FIR has been registered in the matter and the probe is underway. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UP rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Twinkle Khanna (Courtesy: Instagram)
I am not a feminist icon: Twinkle Khanna
Sussanne Khan visits Sonali Bendre in New York
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike