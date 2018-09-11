Raipur Diary

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

One payment card for Raipur from Sept 17

A unique payment card will be launched on September 17. This card will function like a debit or credit card, but it will not be linked to any bank account. A customer can recharge this card and use it for paying taxes to the municipal corporation, besides paying for shopping and grocery buys. An agreement to this effect was signed between the Raipur Smart City Limited (RSCL) and the private lender Axis Bank. The initial target of distributing the card has been kept at 50,000 in the state capital. In April, RSCL and Axis Bank had signed an agreement for Raipur City Smart Payment System that includes the implementation of Open Loop-based contactless Smart Card.

CM launches helpline ‘112’

After a two-week trial, a single emergency service dial number ‘112’ for the people has been launched in 11 of the total 27 districts of Chhattisgarh. Citizens can dial during emergencies for help to the police, fire services, ambulance or disaster management. Soon, the facility will be extended to remaining districts. Chief Minister Raman Singh inaugurated the Central Command and Control Centre at the Civil Lines in Raipur by flagging-off emergency response vehicles (ERV) ‘112’. Each ERV has been given a fixed point in the district.

Adjusting with high fuel prices

With fuel prices burning holes in the pocket, many residents in the Chhattisgarh capital are opting for various commuting alternatives like pooling of cars and two-wheelers. Some of them are even using bicycles and public transport. Buses are now running packed with commuters. On Monday, the petrol price in Raipur touched an all-time high at Rs 81.10 per litre and diesel cost Rs 78.62 per litre. The opposition Congress has got the support of the state chambers of commerce and various trade associations for the Bharat bandh called against the high prices of fuel.

AAP takes swipe at former babu

Days after IAS officer OP Chaudhary resigned to join the ruling BJP in Chhattisgarh, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has lodged a complaint with the Chhattisgarh Lokayukta alleging his role in irregularity in land allotment. The AAP claimed Choudhary in his role of Dantewada collector during 2011-13 went against the rule to interchange the government land with commercial plot. The high court had then observed that the collector has no right to exchange the land the way he had done and that the BJP is safeguarding him, AAP chief spokesperson Uchit Sharma stated. The former bureaucrat-turned-BJP leader has refuted the charge.