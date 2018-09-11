Home Nation

Two terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

This comes after the security forces on Sunday arrested three suspected terrorists in Karnah area of Kupwara district.

Published: 11th September 2018 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 08:57 AM

Indian Army

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By PTI

KUPWARA: Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Handwara area of Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Two militants have been killed in the encounter at Galoora area of Handwara, in the north Kashmir district, a police official said.

He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is yet to be ascertained.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area early Tuesday morning following specific information about the presence of militants there, the official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon the forces.

The operation is on, the official said.

