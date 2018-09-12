10 students detained for ruckus at Banaras Hindu University​

By IANS

VARANASI: Students of two hostels at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) created a ruckus on Wednesday as they clashed over mess food eaten by unauthorised inmates, police said.

The Aiyyar and Birla hostel groups did not just engage in verbal spats but also vandalised varsity property and damaged many vehicles, a police officer told IANS.

Some rooms of the Birla hostel were sealed and 10 students were detained. Varsity officials are looking at the CCTV footage to identify the guilty, an official said.

BHU Chief Proctor Raina Singh and Superintendent of Police (City) Dinesh Singh intervened and pacified the groups, following which the demonstrations were called off.

The altercation began when one group of students went to the latter's mess and forcibly ate the breakfast there. Many coolers and two-wheelers were damaged in the ruckus, said the police. The Chief Proctor said she would look into the complaints and ensure that no such incident takes place in the future.

There is already a heavy police deployment in the city ahead of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit on Wednesday.