Home Nation

10 students detained for ruckus at Banaras Hindu University​

The Aiyyar and Birla hostel groups did not just engage in verbal spats but also vandalised varsity property and damaged many vehicles, a police officer said.

Published: 12th September 2018 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

Cops deployed at Banaras Hindu University.( Photo | PTI)

By IANS

VARANASI: Students of two hostels at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) created a ruckus on Wednesday as they clashed over mess food eaten by unauthorised inmates, police said.

The Aiyyar and Birla hostel groups did not just engage in verbal spats but also vandalised varsity property and damaged many vehicles, a police officer told IANS.

Some rooms of the Birla hostel were sealed and 10 students were detained. Varsity officials are looking at the CCTV footage to identify the guilty, an official said.

BHU Chief Proctor Raina Singh and Superintendent of Police (City) Dinesh Singh intervened and pacified the groups, following which the demonstrations were called off.

The altercation began when one group of students went to the latter's mess and forcibly ate the breakfast there. Many coolers and two-wheelers were damaged in the ruckus, said the police. The Chief Proctor said she would look into the complaints and ensure that no such incident takes place in the future.

There is already a heavy police deployment in the city ahead of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit on Wednesday. 

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Banaras Hindu University Birla hostel Yogi Adityanath

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Facebook)
Kareena Kapoor to star in a dark comedy
A scene from Lizzie (Photo | IMDB)
  Kristen Stewart and Chloe Sevigny talk 'Lizzie'
Gallery
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend
Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO HC Hong during the inauguration of world s largest mobile experience center 'Samsung Opera House' in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Samsung's biggest mobile store opens in Bengaluru