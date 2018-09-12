Bihar CM Nitish Kumar gives earful to police brass on soaring crime, asks them to act tough on trouble-makers

Anand ST Das By

Express News Service

PATNA: Rattled by the rising crime graph in Bihar in recent months, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday gave an earful to the police brass during a high-level review meeting and asked the cops to act tough on criminals and tone up the crime prevention mechanism.

Kumar, who has been targeted by the Opposition parties over the surge in criminal incidents, was particularly worried about the recent incidents of lynching and the rising cases of rapes and molestation. Six people accused of criminal acts were killed by mobs in four lynching incidents over five days this month.

The CM was apprised of the law and order situation in the state by DGP KS Dwivedi in presence of chief secretary Deepak Kumar, principal secretary (home) Amir Subhani and all top officials of the police headquarters. The SPs and district magistrates of all the 38 districts of the state were linked to the meeting through video-conferencing.

“Describing the rising crime scene in the state as an unfortunate situation, the CM gave several instructions to the DGP and other top brass in the police department. He asked them to show personal and proactive interest to ensure that crime remains under check,” said a senior police official who attended the meeting.

Expressing concern over recent attacks on police teams by antisocial elements during raids, the CM asked the police force to act tough on such people and conduct raids after thorough preparations. He stressed the need for identifying trouble-prone areas under various police stations and keep special attention to those areas.

Asking the cops to analyse incidents of communal flare-ups, the CM wondered why such incidents have declined in places infamous for them and new places are being added to the list. “The DMs and SPs must visit sensitive areas and hold peace committee meetings there regularly. No communal flare-up should take place in the state during the upcoming festive season of Dushera and Muharram,” the CM was quoted as saying.

Chief secretary Deepak Kumar asked the police department to ensure that every police station has a landline telephone and that at least two four-wheelers are available at every police station. He also asked senior police officials to monitor investigations in serious crimes and ensure conviction in courts.

This meeting to review law and order situation in Bihar was scheduled to be held on September 4, but it was postponed due to the CM’s sickness.

“The soaring crime rate in Bihar is the direct result of the Nitish Kumar-led government’s neglect and inherent weaknesses. Only prompt, tough and impartial action against criminals and their influential patrons can improve the situation, not these review meetings,” said RJS’s Tejashwi Yadav, leader of the Opposition in the Assembly.