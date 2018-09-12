BJP has forgotten two 'gods', voter and farmer: Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia

By PTI

BURHANPUR: Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said Wednesday that the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh has forgotten two "gods", the voter and the farmer.

He also criticised Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for using a hi-tech bus-turned chariot for his `Janashirwad Yatra' ahead of coming elections.

"There are only two gods. Annadata (farmer) and Matdata (voter), but Shivraj and the BJP-led Modi (prime minister Narendra Modi) government at the centre have forgotten both of them," Scindia said.

The Congress leader was addressing `Parivartan rally' at Moondi in Burhanpur district.

"Chouhan emerges out of his hi-tech bus in a lift and behaves like a god," Scindia said.

Referring to last year's police firing during a farmers' protest at Mandsaur, in which six persons were killed, Scindia said when their kin sat on fast to demand justice, the government brought them to Bhopal, 450 km away.

These protesters were then offered "coconut water in silver glasses" to break the fast, he said.

"There is a tradition among Hindus, if someone dies, the family members will not leave the house for 13 days as they are in mourning, but the BJP has no respect for such traditions (as it brought the deceased's kin to Bhopal)."

"While BJP leaders observed fast in air-conditioned tents, I observed fast in a normal tent for getting justice for farmers," he said.

The Congress government will waive farmers' loans in ten days of coming to power, curb corruption and make the environment safe for women, Scindia said.

He also hit out at the Modi government for demonetisation, saying the exercise claimed over a hundred lives across the country.