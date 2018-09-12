Home Nation

Center issues advisory against deadly 'Momo challenge'

A good cyber or mobile parenting software is advised to be installed which helps the parents in monitoring children.

Published: 12th September 2018 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Screengrab of the unknown number from where the Momo challenge message was received.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) on Tuesday issued an advisory against the 'Momo challenge' and asked the parents to monitor their children's online and social media activity to ensure they are not engaging in the game.

The ministry listed signs to look for in a child that might indicate their involvement in the game and asked the parents to "keep their eyes open".

Parents were even advised to not to mention about the Momo challenge unless the child already knows about it, the advisory said that by doing so would increase the chance that the child will search for it on their own.

READ| Worried that Momo challenge group will be behind you? Here’s what you can do

It also asked parents to remain alert if there is a sudden increase in new phone numbers and email contacts in their device.

"Monitor your children's online and social media activity to ensure they are not engaging with this challenge. Parents should take reports from child counsellor present in the school at regular intervals," it read.

A good cyber or mobile parenting software is also advised to be installed which helps the parents in monitoring children.

Momo is a social media account on WhatsApp, Facebook, and YouTube, which uses the image of a horror artwork to induce curiosity among children, challenging them to communicate with an unknown number.

The account appears to be connected to three numbers in Japan. The challenge consists of a variety of self-harming dares and it finally ends with a suicide challenge. If a user refuses to follow the game's orders, Momo threatens them with violent images.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Momo challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Redford in 'The old man and the gun' (Photo | IMDB)
Robert Redford premieres 'final' film at Toronto
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)
Mahesh Bhatt's makes his acting debut with Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival