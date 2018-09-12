Home Nation

Chicago visit fiasco a conspiracy: Mamata Banerjee

This comes after her visit to Chicago to attend the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s historic speech at Parliament of World’s Religions was cancelled by the Vivekananda Vedanta Society.

Published: 12th September 2018 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee with Ramakrishna Math head Swami Smaranananda and other monks at the launch of a book to commemorate the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s speech at Parliament of World’s Religions in Chicago. | PTI

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Three months after her visit to Chicago to attend the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s historic speech at Parliament of World’s Religions was cancelled by the Vivekananda Vedanta Society citing “unforeseen difficulties”, Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday blamed an “unholy conspiracy” for the move.

Speaking at the Ramakrishna Mission headquarters at Belur Math in Howrah district on the anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s Chicago speech, Mamata said: “I know that Ramakrishna Mission was threatened to cancel my visit to Chicago. I don’t blame Ramakrishna Mission, who cannot say it on the face, but I can. Some people think that they have become very powerful by exerting pressure. These tactics won’t stop me.”

“I wanted to visit Chicago but it was cancelled due to an unholy conspiracy as some people did not want me to visit there. I was very hurt by the incident. We will learn Hinduism from Swami Vivekananda and Ramakrishna Paramhamsa and not any import-export version,” she added.

The TMC supremo also urged Ramakrishna Mission to begin a campaign to take on hardline Hindutva. “You have to spread the tolerant strain of Hinduism to defeat the extremists who are trying to take over everything. They have already taken over Swamiji’s Kanyakumari, next they may take over Belur Math as well. Hinduism is the mother of all religions and has taught the world tolerance and acceptance. We don’t need to learn Hinduism from anyone else,” she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Redford in 'The old man and the gun' (Photo | IMDB)
Robert Redford premieres 'final' film at Toronto
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)
Mahesh Bhatt's makes his acting debut with Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival