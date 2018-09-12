Home Nation

CM Manohar Parrikar may dissolve Goa Assembly, Congress writes to Governor

The Congress leader said in the letter to governor that Parrikar may recommend dissolution of the assembly so as to stay as caretaker CM before going for state elections along with the Lok Sabha.

Published: 12th September 2018 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Manohar Parrikar

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar (File | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Opposition Congress in Goa wrote to Governor Wednesday, expressing fear that Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar may dissolve the Assembly as he is "losing grip" over allies and facing intra-party politics.

In a letter to governor Mridula Sinha, Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar said in such a scenario, the Congress should get a chance to form the government, and the Assembly should not be dissolved before its term is over.

Chodankar also claimed that Parrikar -- who returned from the US last week after medical treatment -- has not resumed office yet. The state BJP refuted his claims.

Parrikar underwent treatment in the United States for a pancreatic ailment for nearly three months earlier this year.

The Congress leader said in the letter to governor that Parrikar may recommend dissolution of the assembly so as to stay as caretaker chief minister before going for state elections along with the Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress, which emerged as the single largest party in the coastal state in 2017 elections, should be invited to form the government in such a scenario, Chodankar demanded.

"He (Parrikar) is losing his grip over allies and his party MLAs and leaders. The administration is on its knees. Goa is in a state of emergency on account of the void created by lack of administrative and political head," he said.

"If Parrikar is unable to run the government, we should be given the opportunity to form government," he said.

Goa BJP chief Vinay Tendulkar said the opposition party was "playing to the gallery" by making such petitions to the governor.

Chief minister Parrikar was ably handling the administration and there was no question of dissolution of Assembly, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Goa CM Manohar Parrikar Goa assembly Girish Chodankar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Facebook)
Kareena Kapoor to star in a dark comedy
A scene from Lizzie (Photo | IMDB)
  Kristen Stewart and Chloe Sevigny talk 'Lizzie'
Gallery
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend
Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO HC Hong during the inauguration of world s largest mobile experience center 'Samsung Opera House' in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Samsung's biggest mobile store opens in Bengaluru