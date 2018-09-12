Home Nation

Congress corporator detained for waving black flags at Rajnath Singh

Rajeev Setia along with some supporters climbed an overhead water tank and started waving black flags when the minister was leaving the venue.

Published: 12th September 2018 12:46 AM

Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh (File | EPS)

By PTI

KANPUR: A Congress corporator was detained Tuesday for allegedly waving black flags at Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, police said.

The incident took place when after attending the 33rd convocation of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj (CSJM) University, Singh was going to Harihar Dham in Shyam Nagar to meet someone, the police said.

Rajeev Setia along with some supporters climbed an overhead water tank and started waving black flags when the minister was leaving the venue, they said.

Heavy police force was rushed to the spot to detain Setia, the police said.

An FIR is likely to be registered against him under relevant sections of the IPC, said Ajay Seth, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Chakeri Police Station.

TAGS
Rajnath Singh BJP congress

