Congress MLA Dalal suspended for one year from Haryana Assembly for brandishing shoe

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In an unprecedented high drama between Leader of Opposition and senior Indian

National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala and another opposition MLA Karan Dalal of Congress as both legislators charged at each with a shoe in their hand after hurling abuses. Thus, the Haryana assembly speaker suspended Dalal from the assembly for one year.

Both of them even made a failed attempt to attack each other in the house.

It all started during the address by Dalal Congress MLA from Palwal on the calling attention motion moved by him over the issue of BPL cards. He allegedly used a derogatory word, which left the ruling BJP ministers and MLAs fuming. On this, state agriculture Minister, Om Parkash Dhankar said, "He has abused and disregarded 2.5 crore strong population of Haryana and such behaviour is not tolerated as he has abused the motherland."

Also, Finance Minister Capt Abhimayu besides other ministers Krishan Kumar Bedi, Munish Kumar Grover took objection to the derogatory words used by Dalal.

The ruling BJP legislators told the officiating Speaker Santosh Yadav that Dalal should apologize. On this, Dalal asked Yadav to clarify whether the word used by him was parliamentary or unparliamentary. Then the house was adjourned for ten minutes. Then when the house was resumed by the speaker Kanwar Pal Gujjar.

The Leader of Opposition Abhay Singh Chautala rose from his seat and suggested the ruling BJP to bring a motion against Dalal and assured his party’s support. This led to heated arguments between Dalal and Chautala. Then Chautala held a shoe in his hand as he advanced aggressively towards Dalal who too took out his shoe as both hurled abuses at each other. The Congress MLAs, including former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, held Dalal's hands in a bid to prevent the situation from escalating further.

Thus the speakers rushed the marshal to form a human chain between the Congress and INLD MLAs in order to separate them. The house was again adjourned for ten minutes.

Then again when the house reassembled the state Finance Minister Capt Abhimayu moved a resolution to suspend Karan Dalal from the assembly proceedings for a year for alleged irresponsible behaviour. Dalal had allegedly used an objectionable word for the state. Then Dalal was supended from the house by the speaker.

The Congress protested against the suspension of its MLA, alleging that the BJP was misusing its majority in the House. Dalal said he would move the court against his suspension and questioned why no action was taken against Chautala.

Chautala said, "the kind of language used by Dalal, who is a five-time MLA, was unacceptable."

"If Dalal has said something, I and my party apologise on his behalf. I have also been a four-time Lok Sabha MP and am a four-time MLA, but never before have I seen such a situation where opposition MLA is suspended without being given a chance to explain his side," said Hooda.

While Dalal said, "Why was he not suspended for taking out a shoe and charging at me?"