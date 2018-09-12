Home Nation

Delhi HC questions practice of 25 per cent deduction from prisoners' wages for victim compensation fund 

The court asked the Delhi government to file an affidavit on the powers available to it for taking such a decision and listed the matter for further hearing on December 3.

Published: 12th September 2018 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, behind bars

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Wednesday questioned the Tihar Jail authorities' deducting 25 per cent salary of the prisoners for a victim compensation fund, saying that it was the government's obligation to set up such a corpus.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao said the Director General of Prisons of the Delhi government "cannot do something which was not permissible under the law".

The court asked the Delhi government to file an affidavit on the powers available to it for taking such a decision and listed the matter for further hearing on December 3.

It observed that the prison authority was assuming the power of a convicting court which imposes the costs or fines on a convict.

"You (prison authority) are also imposing a fine by deducting 25 per cent of their salary. You are assuming the powers of convicting court. How can you do that? Your decision is in conflict with the Criminal Procedure Code," the bench said.

It was hearing a PIL challenging the practice of deducting 25 per cent of the convicts' wages towards the victim welfare fund.

The court was earlier told that over Rs 15 crore collected since 2006 from wages of convicts lodged in Tihar Jail for welfare of their victims has been lying unutilised.

The prison, in a report, has said that till date it has held 12 meetings and approximately Rs 80.73 lakh has been disbursed to 194 eligible victims.

It has opposed the PIL which has sought quashing of an August 2006 notification and the Delhi Prison Rules of 1988 which mandate deduction of wages of prisoners.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Victim Compensation Prisoner Salary Victim Welfare Tihar Jail

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Facebook)
Kareena Kapoor to star in a dark comedy
A scene from Lizzie (Photo | IMDB)
  Kristen Stewart and Chloe Sevigny talk 'Lizzie'
Gallery
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend
Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO HC Hong during the inauguration of world s largest mobile experience center 'Samsung Opera House' in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Samsung's biggest mobile store opens in Bengaluru