Four mystery killings in 4 days in Kashmir Valley

Published: 12th September 2018 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

Image used for representational purpose only

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Mysterious killings are once again haunting the people of strife-torn Kashmir. Four people have been shot dead by unknown gunmen in last four days in the Valley. A 35-year-old painter was found in a pool of blood, with his throat slit, in his rented room at Arampora area of Sopore in Baramulla district in the afternoon.

The painter, identified as Haroon Rashid, was from Bihar. He was taken to a nearby hospital by the locals, where he was referred to Srinagar. Haroon succumbed to injuries at a Srinagar hospital.

Earlier, unknown gunmen shot dead a youth travelling in his car at Brari Nambal in Babdam area of Khanyar in downtown Srinagar late Monday night.

The youth, Abdul Ahad Ganie, who was a resident of Kupwara, was shot dead from point blank range, police said. He was pursing PhD from Aligarh Muslim University and was staying at his in-laws’ houses in Srinagar.

The two killings took place three days after two youths, including a separatist activist and a militant affiliated with Zakir Musa-led Ansar Ghazwatul Hind, were shot dead by unknown gunmen.

AGH militant Asif Nazir Dar was shot dead at Naseembagh Park in Hazratbal area on the outskirts of Srinagar last Saturday. The same day, Hurriyat activist, Hakim-ul-Rehman Sultani, was shot dead in his car outside his home in Sopore.

