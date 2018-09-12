Home Nation

Government must explain how and why Mallya was allowed to leave India: Congress

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the country wants to know what transpired during the meetings between Mallya and Jaitley.

Published: 12th September 2018 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay Mallya

Vijay Mallya (File | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government must explain how and why Vijay Mallya was allowed to leave India, the Congress said Wednesday after the liquor baron claimed in London that he met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley before leaving the country.

The government, the party said, was fully complicit in the flight of people like Mallya and others from the country.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the country wants to know what transpired during the meetings between Mallya and Jaitley.

"The government should now explain how and why he was allowed to leave and what transpired at those meetings. The nation wants to know," he said.

The 62-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss told reporters in London that he met the minister and offered to settle with the banks.

"I left India because I had a scheduled meeting in Geneva. Before leaving I met the finance minister and offered to settle (the issue with the banks)," Mallya said, without naming the minister.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijay Mallya Abhishek Singhvi Arun Jaitley Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Facebook)
Kareena Kapoor to star in a dark comedy
A scene from Lizzie (Photo | IMDB)
  Kristen Stewart and Chloe Sevigny talk 'Lizzie'
Gallery
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend
Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO HC Hong during the inauguration of world s largest mobile experience center 'Samsung Opera House' in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Samsung's biggest mobile store opens in Bengaluru