Home Nation

IIT-Guwahati student from Karnataka commits suicide

The body of Nagashree SC, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her room in Dhansiri hostel, said the police.

Published: 12th September 2018 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

Suicide

Image for representational purpose only.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) student from Karnataka allegedly committed suicide in her room at her hostel on Wednesday.

The body of Nagashree SC, (first-year, B.Tech mechanical engineering),  was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her room in Dhansiri hostel, said the police. The incident marks the fifth  suicide by an IIT-G student in the past five years.

"Nagashree was sharing her room with a classmate in the hostel. She didn't go to her classes today (Wednesday). The hostel authorities were alerted by her roommate who found the door locked from inside.

On being informed by the IIT-G authorities, the police broke open the door and found the student's body hanging from the ceiling fan," IIT-G spokesperson Labanu Konwar told TNIE.

The police recovered a piece of paper with something written on it but did not divulge the content. Konwar said Nagashree had undergone the mandatory counselling a few days ago but nothing peculiar was found.

"She had joined the institute in the third week of July. She was a sportsperson and played volleyball on the campus. We learnt that she was from an economically-backward family," Konwar added.

The spokesperson said the student's family had been informed about the tragedy. The body was taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IIT Guwahati Suicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Facebook)
Kareena Kapoor to star in a dark comedy
A scene from Lizzie (Photo | IMDB)
  Kristen Stewart and Chloe Sevigny talk 'Lizzie'
Gallery
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend
Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO HC Hong during the inauguration of world s largest mobile experience center 'Samsung Opera House' in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Samsung's biggest mobile store opens in Bengaluru