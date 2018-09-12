IIT-Guwahati student from Karnataka commits suicide

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) student from Karnataka allegedly committed suicide in her room at her hostel on Wednesday.

The body of Nagashree SC, (first-year, B.Tech mechanical engineering), was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her room in Dhansiri hostel, said the police. The incident marks the fifth suicide by an IIT-G student in the past five years.

"Nagashree was sharing her room with a classmate in the hostel. She didn't go to her classes today (Wednesday). The hostel authorities were alerted by her roommate who found the door locked from inside.

On being informed by the IIT-G authorities, the police broke open the door and found the student's body hanging from the ceiling fan," IIT-G spokesperson Labanu Konwar told TNIE.

The police recovered a piece of paper with something written on it but did not divulge the content. Konwar said Nagashree had undergone the mandatory counselling a few days ago but nothing peculiar was found.

"She had joined the institute in the third week of July. She was a sportsperson and played volleyball on the campus. We learnt that she was from an economically-backward family," Konwar added.

The spokesperson said the student's family had been informed about the tragedy. The body was taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem.