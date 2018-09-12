Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh: 323 government officers fail Elections Commission's test for poll proficiency

Elections are scheduled to be held this year-end in 230 Assembly constituencies of Madhya Pradesh.

Published: 12th September 2018 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image.

By PTI

BHOPAL:  As many as 323 officers, including those at the level of sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), who are likely to be deployed in poll duty in Madhya Pradesh, have "not done well" in a test conducted by the Election Commission (EC), officials said Wednesday.

Some of these officers are posted at crucial posts in key Assembly segments in the state capital Bhopal, neighbouring Sehore, Hoshangabad, Raghogarh, Guna, Gwalior, Indore and Chhatarpur, among others, they said.

Elections are scheduled to be held this year-end in 230 Assembly constituencies of Madhya Pradesh.

Around 700 officers, three times the total number of the seats, had taken the exam last month conducted by the Election Commission to check their proficiency in poll-related work, the officials said.

Of them, 323 have "not done well", they said, citing the report card.

Some of the officers are from Indian Administrative Service and from the State Civil Services and posted at Deputy Collector, SDM and Tehsildar among others, the officials said.

"It is a very serious issue. So many officers have failed the test. How can they ensure free and fair polls? The Election Commission must look into this," said RTI activist Ajay Dubey.

The Congress party has been raising the issue of alleged irregularities in voters list in Madhya Pradesh.

The Election Commission had some time ago issued warning to former Shivpuri Collector Tarun Rathi for failing to review voters list in Kolaras Assembly constituency, where by-election was held on February 24.

The list had names of over 5,500 dead voters and 1,900 multiple entries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MP elections Elections Commission Madhya Pradesh polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Facebook)
Kareena Kapoor to star in a dark comedy
A scene from Lizzie (Photo | IMDB)
  Kristen Stewart and Chloe Sevigny talk 'Lizzie'
Gallery
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend
Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO HC Hong during the inauguration of world s largest mobile experience center 'Samsung Opera House' in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Samsung's biggest mobile store opens in Bengaluru