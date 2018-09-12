Home Nation

Mamata Banerjee seeks to undo past with Rs 10,000 crore Durga Puja gift

Banerjee on Monday awarded Rs 10,000 each to 28,000 Durga Puja committees across the state, including 3,000 in Kolkata.

Published: 12th September 2018 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File | PTI)

By Aishik Chanda
Express News Service

KOLKATA: A year after she ordered against Durga Puja idol immersions on the day of Muharram, inviting charges of minority appeasement, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appears eager to placate the Hindu community in the state. Banerjee on Monday awarded Rs 10,000 each to 28,000 Durga Puja committees across the state, including 3,000 in Kolkata.

The move has prompted political analysts to believe The Trinamool Congress supremo is treading a path of ‘soft Hindutva’ to take on the BJP in 2019.

The Durga Puja committees will also be entitled to 23 per cent concession on electricity bills, up from 20 per cent concession last year. The CM also waived off the licence fees which the committees had to deposit with Kolkata Municipal Corporation and fire department before getting permission.

The additional burden that these measures will put on the cash-strapped state will be borne by the tourism, consumer affairs, self-help group and self employment and home departments.

Mamata said district SPs had been asked to form coordination committees at the Durga Puja committees comprising representatives from all religions to ensure communal peace during the festival. “Some people try to foment trouble during the Durga Puja by spreading misinformation leading to communal violence. Please do not fall into their trap,” she said in a veiled reference to the BJP.

Accusing the state government of misusing public money, BJP national general secretary Rahul Sinha said: “She is doing this to make up for what she did last year. But people have neither forgotten nor forgiven her.”

Political analysts believe the latest announcements are an attempt to prevent the BJP from weaning away Hindu votes. “Mamata’s worries may be aggravated by BJP’s steady rise since 2016. It emerged as the prime opposition during panchayat elections despite allegations of massive rigging and violence. As has been the state’s political history since 1990s, panchayat polls have always reflected the mood of the people for the next Assembly elections as majority of the state’s population (68 per cent) is rural,” political analyst Sukhendu Banerjee said.

Mamata has also pitted “tolerant Bengali strain of Hinduism” against “aggressive Hindutva”. “While the BJP is seen playing ‘high Muslim growth rate’ and ‘Bangladeshi infiltration’ cards to woo the Hindus, the TMC is trying to portray the ‘syncretic Hinduism’. This might pay her off in next elections as large parts of the state have mixed populations where economic interests of Hindus and Muslims are intertwined,” political analyst Rajesh Kangsabanik said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Durga Puja

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Redford in 'The old man and the gun' (Photo | IMDB)
Robert Redford premieres 'final' film at Toronto
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)
Mahesh Bhatt's makes his acting debut with Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival