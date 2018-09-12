Home Nation

Mild earthquake jolts Assam, tremor felt in entire North Bengal, Kolkata; No casualty

Shakes were felt in all the districts of North Bengal, including Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, North and South Dinajpur, Malda and neighbouring areas.

By UNI

SILIGURI:  A mild earthquake with magnitude 5.5 on the Richter Scale hit Kokrajar in Assam at 1020 hours Wednesday. Tremors were felt around 1023 hours across North Bengal, Kolkata and its neighbouring districts creating panic among the people, who went out of home for safety, official sources said.

There has been no report of any casualty or any damage reported so far. The tremor lasted for a few seconds.

Shakes were felt in all the districts of North Bengal, including Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, North and South Dinajpur, Malda and neighbouring areas.

" Felt earthquake M5.5 in Assam, also felt in Meghalaya, and other parts of the North East and neighbouring country of Bangladesh, " an IMD communique said.

"Magnitude 5.6 region Assam and effects strong shaking, " it added.

(Details are awaited)

