Need to enhance IAF's capability to take on adversaries: Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa

Published: 12th September 2018 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: No country in the world is facing the kind of grave threat that India is confronted with, Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa said Wednesday.

He said intentions of adversaries can change overnight and the Air Force needs to match their force level.

The air chief also said that India's neighbours are not sitting idle and countries like China are modernising its air force significantly.

Speaking at a seminar on 'IAF's force structure, 2035', the air chief said the government is procuring Rafale fighter jets and S-400 missile systems to enhance IAF's capability.

He also justified procurement of only two Rafale jet squadrons, saying there were examples of similar purchases.

