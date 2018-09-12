Home Nation

Patidar leader Hardik Patel ends 19 days hunger strike

The Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti Patel (PAAS) president broke his hunger strike by drinking coconut water, given to him by Khodaldham Temple Trust Chief Naresh Patel and other patidar leaders.

Hardik Patel leaves from the hospital after being discharged. (Photo | PTI)

AHMEDABAD: Patidar leader Hardik Patel broke his hunger strike today after 19 consecutive days of protest demanding loan waiver for patidar farmers and reservations for Patidar community.

The Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti Patel (PAAS) president broke his hunger strike by drinking coconut water, given to him by Khodaldham Temple Trust Chief Naresh Patel and variou other patidar leaders.

Hardik had earlier announced on twitter that he intends to end the fast as suggestesd to him by the Khodaldham temple's authorites and continue his strtuggle.

Hardik had begun his indefinite hunger strike on August 25 at his residence near here, demanding reservation for Patidars under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category and loan waiver for Gujarat farmers.

Later, he also demanded the release of his aide Alpesh Katheria, who was arrested on charges of sedition.

He was admitted to a hospital after his health deteriorated last Friday, the 14th day of his fast.

After spending two days in hospital, he had returned to his home and continued the hunger strike.

While he had started taking liquids and was administered glucose at the hospital, the Patidar leader claimed he did not take any solid food during the fast.

On September 4, the BJP-led Gujarat government had reacted to the agitation and claimed that Hardik's quota movement was a "politically-motivated" agitation with the backing of the Congress.

State Energy Minister Saurabh Patel had then said that the government is open for talks, but no negotiations took place at that time. 

(With Inputs from PTI)

