Home Nation

Policy decision to not induct women in sea-going cadres of Indian Navy: Centre to Delhi HC

The Centre also said that more avenues are being opened in the Indian Navy for women.

Published: 12th September 2018 12:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 12:31 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that it was a policy decision to not induct women in the naval branches where sea-time was mandatory for promotion to the next rank.

However, women were being recruited into education, logistics and law branches of the Navy since 1992, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) cadre from 1993 and several others, the government told a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao.

The Centre also said that more avenues are being opened in the Indian Navy for women.

"The induction of women officers into the Navy has been incremental, graduated and progressive," the affidavit, filed through central government standing counsel Amit Mahajan, said.

The submission was made on an affidavit filed by the government in response to a PIL seeking entry of women into those executive branches of the Navy where their induction is barred.

The plea by Kush Kalra, a lawyer, has alleged "institutional discrimination" by arbitrarily depriving women of the right to serve in the Navy's general service cadre of IT, engineering and electrical branch on par with men.

The Centre has said the general service cadres of the executive, engineering and electrical branches are sea-going, where the core job of officers was to man and operate ships.

"Officers inducted into these cadres are required to undergo prolonged sea training onboard ships, followed by extended ship-based tenures.

"Sea time is also mandatory to make officers eligible for promotion to the next rank," the government has said and added that non-induction of women into these branches was a policy decision.

Kalra, in his petition, has claimed that discrimination on grounds of gender was violative of the fundamental right of equality, equality of opportunity in the matters of public employment, fundamental right to practice any profession and occupation and human rights of women.

The plea said the Navy's notification to recruit only men in the general service cadres under the university entry scheme and barring entry of women candidates, should be declared void and the court should issue a direction to provide equal opportunity to female candidates on par with males.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Navy Delhi High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Redford in 'The old man and the gun' (Photo | IMDB)
Robert Redford premieres 'final' film at Toronto
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)
Mahesh Bhatt's makes his acting debut with Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival