Punjab DGP Suresh Arora given three-month extension by Central Government

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Putting all speculation to rest, Punjab Director General of Police Suresh Arora has been given an extension of three months by the Union Government on the recommendation of the state government. Arora, who was slated to retire on September 30 will reach superannuation on December 31.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet’s (ACC) approval order was issued by the Union Ministry of Personnel and Training on Tuesday, said sources.

Earlier, the state government had sought one-year extension for Arora from the Centre and the State home department had send the file in this regard to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Department of Personnel and Training, seeking his extension.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had also taken up the issue of Arora's extension during his recent meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Arora, a 1982 batch IPS officer of Punjab cadre had taken over as DGP on October 25, 2015, during the previous Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party (SAD-BJP) Government as he had replaced his batchmate Sumedh Singh Saini, as Saini was asked to leave by the then Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal after the incidents of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib and the subsequent police firing and public anger. When Amarinder, who took over as CM in March 2017 he put his faith in Arora and did not change him.