Home Nation

Punjab DGP Suresh Arora given three-month extension by Central Government

Arora, a 1982 batch IPS officer of Punjab cadre had taken over as DGP on October 25, 2015, during the previous SAD-BJP Government.

Published: 12th September 2018 11:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 11:01 PM   |  A+A-

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Putting all speculation to rest, Punjab Director General of Police Suresh Arora has been given an extension of three months by the Union Government on the recommendation of the state government. Arora, who was slated to retire on September 30 will reach superannuation on December 31.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet’s (ACC) approval order was issued by the Union Ministry of Personnel and Training on Tuesday, said sources.

Earlier, the state government had sought one-year extension for Arora from the Centre and the State home department had send the file in this regard to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Department of Personnel and Training, seeking his extension.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had also taken up the issue of Arora's extension during his recent meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Arora, a 1982 batch IPS officer of Punjab cadre had taken over as DGP on October 25, 2015, during the previous Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party (SAD-BJP) Government as he had replaced his batchmate Sumedh Singh Saini, as Saini was asked to leave by the then Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal after the incidents of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib and the subsequent police firing and public anger. When Amarinder, who took over as CM in March 2017 he put his faith in Arora and did not change him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Punjab Police Amarinder Singh Suresh Arora

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Facebook)
Kareena Kapoor to star in a dark comedy
A scene from Lizzie (Photo | IMDB)
  Kristen Stewart and Chloe Sevigny talk 'Lizzie'
Gallery
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend
Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO HC Hong during the inauguration of world s largest mobile experience center 'Samsung Opera House' in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Samsung's biggest mobile store opens in Bengaluru