Silence of the dogs: How leopard urine helped troops during surgical strike

The soldiers carried leopard urine and that worked as dogs didn't dare to come forward, Lieutenant General Nimborkar explained.

Published: 12th September 2018 04:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

File image of army soldiers patrol near the highly militarized Line of Control. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Indian soldiers didn’t just carry their guns when they slipped into Pakistan territory for surgical strikes in 2016. They also carried a special ammunition with them to quiet the dogs -- leopard urine.

Former Nagrota (J&K) Corps commander Lieutenant General Rajendra Nimborkar, who was brigade commander in Nowshera sector, revealed this while being awarded at a function in Pune for his role in the strikes.

“There was a possibility of dogs in villages barking at us on the route. I knew they are scared of leopards. We carried leopard urine with us and that worked as dogs didn't dare to come forward,” Lieutenant General Nimborkar explained.

The Indian Army had between September 28-29, 2016 carried out surgical strikes on seven terror launchpads in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

It was seen to be in retaliation of the September 18, 2016 Uri attack by four militants from Pakistan that claimed the lives of 18 Indian jawans.

