Home Nation

Six killed in Bihar in four lynching incidents over five days; Opposition slams Nitish Kumar-led government

Meanwhile, the ruling JD(U) accused the main Opposition party RJD of having a hand in these incidents with the aim of maligning the chief minister's image.

Published: 12th September 2018 12:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 12:07 AM   |  A+A-

Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: A man accused of trying to snatch cash from a railway employee outside a bank was brutally beaten to death by a mob in Bihar’s Sasaram in the fourth incident of lynching in the state in the past five days.

As the Opposition parties targeted the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government over the death of six people in the four lynching incidents, the ruling JD(U) accused the main Opposition party RJD of having a hand in these incidents with the aim of maligning the chief minister’s image.

Police said Pankaj Kumar was beaten to death by a mob outside a State Bank of India branch in Sasaram when he and two of his accomplices allegedly tried to snatch a bag containing Rs 30 lakh from a railway supervisor. The trio failed in the loot bid as the people present there intervened and chased them.

A woman was badly injured when one of the three accused fired from a gun while trying to escape. The crowd managed to catch hold of Pankaj Kumar and beat him black and blue with belts and sticks. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead.

Nobody was arrested for the incident. Rohtas Additional SP Rajesh Kumar said police were trying to get CCTV footage of the incident to identify the people who beat Pankaj Kumar to death.

A 24-year-old man, Rupesh Jha, was beaten to death by a mob at Ramnagra in Sitamarhi district on Sunday after the driver of a pick-up van alleged that Jha had stolen money from him. A profusely beaten Jha was rushed to Patna Medical College and Hospital, where he died. Police later registered an FIR against one named accused, who is absconding, and 150 unknown people.

A woman, Mala Devi, was beaten to death near her house at Ambedkar Chowk in Sasaram on Saturday by fellow villagers allegedly because they suspected her of practising witchcraft. Three of the four accused were arrested, said police.

In Begusarai, three men who allegedly tried to abduct a five-year-old girl from her school were beaten to death with bamboo poles by local villagers on Friday. The three victims – Mukesh Mahto, Hira Singh and Shyam Singh – were known in the area for their involvement in criminal activities. No arrest has been made in the case so far.

“These incidents of lynching show there is no law and order in Bihar. While criminals have no fear of the law, ordinary people are taking the law into their own hands as they have no faith in police,” said senior RJD leader Bhai Birendra, seeking CM Nitish Kumar’s resignation for “failing to check lawlessness”.

JD(U) spokesperson Sanjay Singh said: “An analysis of several recent incidents involving mobs has made it clear that RJD has had a hand in all these incidents. They are doing this to malign CM Nitish Kumar’s image and to paint Bihar in a poor light. But their evil design will not succeed”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nitish Kumar Bihar politics Lynching Bihar lynching JD(U)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Redford in 'The old man and the gun' (Photo | IMDB)
Robert Redford premieres 'final' film at Toronto
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)
Mahesh Bhatt's makes his acting debut with Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival