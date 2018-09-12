Home Nation

Supreme Court extends house arrest of rights activists in Koregaon-Bhima violence till Sep 17

The Maharashtra police had arrested the five activists on August 28 in connection with an FIR lodged following a conclave.

Published: 12th September 2018 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 12:52 PM

(T-B) Sudha Bharadwaj was arrested in Faridabad, Arun Ferreira in Mumbai, Writer Vara Vara Rao from Hyderabad, Journalist Gautam Navlakha from New-Delhi and 61-Year old Vernon Gonsalves from Mumbai. | (File | Agencies)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Wednesday extended the house arrest of five rights activists who were arrested in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence case till September 17.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud adjourned the hearing on the plea filed by historian Romila Thapar and four others to September 17 after it was submitted that senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who is representing the petitioners, was busy in another court.

Earlier, Singhvi appeared before the bench and submitted that the hearing on Thapar's plea be conducted after 12 pm as he has to appear in another matter.

The court was hearing the plea filed against the arrest of the rights activists -- Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha -- in the case.

The Maharashtra police had arrested the five activists on August 28 in connection with an FIR lodged following a conclave -- 'Elgaar Parishad' -- held on December 31 last year that had later triggered violence at Koregaon-Bhima village.

On August 29, the apex court ordered the house arrest of the activists, saying "dissent is the safety valve of democracy".

TAGS
Koregaon-Bhima violence D Y Chandrachud Varavara Rao Sudha Bharadwaj

