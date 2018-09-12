Trial through Whatsapp: Jharkhand High Court seeks report from Hazaribagh Principal District Judge

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Taking a strong note of the lower court trying a criminal case through instant messaging app WhatsApp, the Jharkhand High Court has sought a detailed report from the Principal District Judge in Hazaribagh.

The case, involving former Jharkhand Minister Yogendra Sao and his legislator wife Nirmala Devi, had reached Supreme Court, which was left wondering as to how this kind of a 'joke' was allowed to happen in a court of law in India.

A trial Judge in Hazaribagh had framed charges against the couple through a 'WhatsApp' call on April 19, 2018, in spite of the objections raised by them.

"A report has been sought in this regard from the Principal District Judge in Hazarihagh having all details of the trail conducted through 'WhatsApp' after conducting a detailed inquiry into the matter," said Registrar General of Jharkhand High Court Ambuj Nath.

He, however, refused to share any other details in this regard. The couple is accused in a rioting case of 2016, in which they were granted bail last year by the top court imposing a condition that they shall stay in Bhopal and not enter Jharkhand except for attending the court proceedings. A notice has also been issued to Jharkhand by the Supreme Court, on the request of both the accused, who have sought transfer of their cases from Hazaribagh to New Delhi. The State has been asked to respond within two weeks.