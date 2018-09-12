Home Nation

Trial through Whatsapp: Jharkhand High Court seeks report from Hazaribagh Principal District Judge

The case, involving former Jharkhand Minister Yogendra Sao and his legislator wife Nirmala Devi, had reached SC, which was left wondering as to how this kind of a 'joke' was allowed to happen.

Published: 12th September 2018 12:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 12:29 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Taking a strong note of the lower court trying a criminal case through instant messaging app WhatsApp, the Jharkhand High Court has sought a detailed report from the Principal District Judge in Hazaribagh.

The case, involving former Jharkhand Minister Yogendra Sao and his legislator wife Nirmala Devi, had reached Supreme Court, which was left wondering as to how this kind of a 'joke' was allowed to happen in a court of law in India.

A trial Judge in Hazaribagh had framed charges against the couple through a 'WhatsApp' call on April 19, 2018, in spite of the objections raised by them.

"A report has been sought in this regard from the Principal District Judge in Hazarihagh having all details of the trail conducted through 'WhatsApp' after conducting a detailed inquiry into the matter," said Registrar General of Jharkhand High Court Ambuj Nath.

He, however, refused to share any other details in this regard. The couple is accused in a rioting case of 2016, in which they were granted bail last year by the top court imposing a condition that they shall stay in Bhopal and not enter Jharkhand except for attending the court proceedings. A notice has also been issued to Jharkhand by the Supreme Court, on the request of both the accused, who have sought transfer of their cases from Hazaribagh to New Delhi. The State has been asked to respond within two weeks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
WhatsApp Jharkhand High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Redford in 'The old man and the gun' (Photo | IMDB)
Robert Redford premieres 'final' film at Toronto
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)
Mahesh Bhatt's makes his acting debut with Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival