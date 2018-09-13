Ahead of polls PM Narendra Modi virtually interacts with BJP workers of Jaipur Rural constituency 

By PTI

JAIPUR: The BJP's booth-level workers from Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha constituency, which is represented by Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Thursday had direct dialogue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi via the NaMo application.

The party's booth-level presidents across the country watched the programme on their mobile phones, while special arrangements were made for live screening of the programme at 12 other locations.

The PM addressed party workers of four other constituencies via the app in Nawada (Bihar), Ghaziabad (UP), Hazaribagh (Jharkhand), Arunachal West.

"Jaipur rural is the first LS constituency in Rajasthan to communicate with the PM via the application," Rathore told reporters in Shahpura after the programme.

During the virtual interaction, the prime minister asked the booth-level workers to communicate with the local people in their native language and gave simple examples of effective communication.

Modi also gave other tips on effective booth management.