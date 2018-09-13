Home Nation

Amit Shah to address party workers in five districts of poll-bound Rajasthan

Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah (File | EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: BJP president Amit Shah will address party workers in five districts of Rajasthan during his three-day tour to the poll-bound state from September 16.

"He will address 'Shakti Kendra Sammelan' and division-level 'OBC sammelan' in Pali, and 'Shakti Kendra Sammelan' and division level intellectuals' programme in Jodhpur on September 16. He will address party workers in Bhilwara on September 17," a party spokesperson said Thursday.

READ| Rajasthan Assembly polls trailer for 2019 elections: Amit Shah

On September 18, he will be addressing meetings in Nagaur and Udaipur.

Party workers from Pali, Jalore, Sirohi, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhilwara, Ajmer, Nagaur, Tonk, Udaipur, Banswara, Dungarpur, Rajsamand, Pratapgarh and Chittorgarh will attend the programmes.

These districts form the three divisions of Jodhpur, Udaipur and Ajmer. The saffron party president addressed four programmes in Jaipur on September 11.

