BJP upbeat in Bihar about Lok Sabha polls, says NDA will win all 40 seats in state

Anand ST Das By

Express News Service

PATNA: Just over a year after returning to power in Bihar following its poor performance in the 2015 Assembly polls, BJP is confident that NDA will win all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state in next year’s polls and that sharing of seats would be amicably resolved among the allies soon.

At BJP’s two-day state executive meeting at Bodhgaya that concluded on Wednesday, senior BJP leaders waxed eloquent about NDA’s “very high prospects” in Bihar. The RJD-led Opposition grand alliance, they said, stood little chance before the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the performance of the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government.

“BJP is fully prepared for the elections next year. Our party’s workers and leaders will devote their full energy and enthusiasm to make sure that NDA wins all the 40 seats,” said BJP national general secretary and Bihar in-charge Bhupendra Yadav.

Dismissing UPA and the grand alliance as “opportunist, family-oriented outfits,” he said the “historical welfare schemes” executed by the NDA governments at the Centre and the state have raised faith and hope among the people towards the BJP-led alliance. Yadav said the sharing of seats among the five parties in Bihar NDA would be finalised “amicably and soon”.

“In the 2014 polls, Ram Vilas Paswan and Upendra Kushwaha were with us (BJP). Nitish Kumar is also with us this time. So NDA is going to win all the 40 seats in Bihar in 2019,” said senior BJP leader and Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi.

Claiming that 65 per cent of Bihar’s voters are already with NDA, Modi said the LS poll battle in the state will be a “65-35 battle” between NDA and the grand alliance. “We will go to the polls on the basis of our ideology of constructive nationalism, the leadership of Narendra Modi, the organisational skills of Amit Shah, and the superlative, pro-people performance of NDA governments at the Centre and in Bihar,” he added.

BJP’s Bihar state president and MP Nityanand Rai said the Opposition RJD and Congress are left with no issues to take on the NDA. He targeted Congress president Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, dubbing them as leaders with little concern for nation building.