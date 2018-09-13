Encounter breaks out between security forces, Naxals in Chhattisgarh
The battle between the two sides begun at a time, a team of Special Task Force (STF) and District Reserve Guard (DRG) was returning from a search operation in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district.
Published: 13th September 2018 11:15 AM | Last Updated: 13th September 2018 11:15 AM | A+A A-
NARAYANPUR: An encounter broke out between security forces and Naxals here on Wednesday.
The incident took place around 6 pm.
The security forces also recovered a body of uniformed Naxal with a 315 bore rifle.
Further details are details awaited.