Home Nation

Encounter breaks out between security forces, Naxals in Chhattisgarh

The battle between the two sides begun at a time, a team of Special Task Force (STF) and District Reserve Guard (DRG) was returning from a search operation in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district.

Published: 13th September 2018 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Anti-Naxal Forces (Photo | File/PTI)

By ANI

NARAYANPUR: An encounter broke out between security forces and Naxals here on Wednesday.

The battle between the two sides begun at a time, a team of Special Task Force (STF) and District Reserve Guard (DRG) was returning from a search operation in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district.

The incident took place around 6 pm.

The security forces also recovered a body of uniformed Naxal with a 315 bore rifle.

Further details are details awaited.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pope Francis arrives in St.Peter's Square at the Vatican | AP
Pope calls meeting of key bishops on sexual abuse
Vijay Mallya (File | AP)
Vijay Mallya accepts meeting with FM Arun Jaitley in Parliament, says “didn't have any formal meeting”
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend