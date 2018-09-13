Encounter underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district

By PTI

SRINAGAR: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Sopore area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir Thursday, police said.

A cordon and search operation was launched by security forces this morning in Arampora area of Sopore in the north Kashmir district after intelligence input about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting the searches, the hiding militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated leading to an encounter, the official said.

He said the gunfight was going on and further details were awaited.